The Spanish La Liga has just concluded the Match-Day 22 fixtures on Sunday, where Barcelona defeated Granada Levante 2-0, below are the highest goal scorers chasing the golden boot in the Spanish top-flight league.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is presently the highest goal scorer in La Liga with 14 goals.

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema is in the second position with 13 goals after he scored the only goal in his side’s La Liga 1-0 victory against Atletico Madrid over the weekend.

La Liga top scorers:

14 goals: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

13 goals: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

11 goals: Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

9 goals: Roger Martí (Levante), Chimy Avila (Osasuna), Angel Rodriguez (Gatefe), Joselu (Alaves), Maxi Gomez (Valencia)

8 goals: Lucas Perez (Alaves), Santi Cazorla (Villarreal), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Loren Moron (Real Betis), Ante Budimir(Mallorca), Willian Jose (Real Sociedad)

7 goals: Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Joaquín (Real Betis).

6 goals: Daniel Parejo (Valencia), Karl Toko Ekambi (Villareal), Arturo Vidal (Barcelona)

Loading...