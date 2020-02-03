Benue-born former National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Abraham Amuta, has reportedly rejected an offer for freedom by the Boko Haram terrorists.

Instead, he reportedly told negotiators who went to the Sambisa Forest to secure his release to go back home, saying he had renounced his Christian faith and is now a member of Boko Haram, the Daily Trust reported.

Amuta was observing the one-year mandatory service in Borno State when he was abducted on 10 April, 2019 on Gwoza-Maiduguri road. He was heading to Chibok to deliver humanitarian assistance.

He was travelling alongside a 58-year-old man, Moses Oyeleke of Living Faith Church in Maiduguri and few others, including a schoolgirl, Ndagiliya Ibrahim Umar.

Pastor Oyeleke was released in November 2019. According to the newspaper, negotiation for the release of Amuta and the other captives continued until yesterday when the process collapsed at the last hour following the ex-corps member’s decision to remain with his captors.