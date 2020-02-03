Nigerian ace comedian, Jephthah Bowoto, popularly known Akpororo on Monday took to social media to show off his impressive shoe collection.

The shoes – in different colours and brands – were arranged on the floor while the comedian stood nearby looking at them.

He also revealed the ones pictured are just “some” of his shoe collections.

“Time for clean up #someofmyshoescollections,” he wrote.

Akpororo recorded a Career Milestone in August 10, 2014 after staging his own Comedy and Music Concert, Akpororo Vs Akpororo at the Shell hall of Muson Centre, in Nigeria’s Commercial Capital, Lagos. That was his first outside-okokomaiko Comedy and Music Concert. He has performed excellently to win honors like The Comedian of the Year, Award courtesy Naija 102.7 FM.

Outside comedy. Akpororo is also a fine Gospel musician. (That doesn’t have anything to do with his facial looks) His got genuine passion for singing God’s Praises. He coordinates a mass choir called “Ojo Mass Choir”. He also directs a dance group and organizes an annual programme tagged ‘Ojo Mega Praise Jam’ in Okokomaiko hood in Lagos, Nigeria. Working on a soon-to-be-released album, Akpororo has recorded great singles ‘Days of Elijah’ and ‘Thank Am o. The videos of both songs have also been released.