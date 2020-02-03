By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian afro-fusion artist, vocalist and songwriter, Efemena Mukoro better known as Blackmagic has released his his third studio album, ‘BlackMagic Version 3.0 (Starving Artist).’

The anticipated album is a follow-up to his sophomore LP, ‘Version 2.0’ and it comprises 13 tracks, and it includes previously released singles, ‘No Need,’ ‘Bad Intentions’ and ‘Anything 4 Love’ as well as vocal contributions from singer, Tems and rapper, BigBad.

Production is handled by Spax, Ikon, Xela and Bond.

Black Magic who hails from Delta State with an alternative take on rhythm, claims Fela, Jay-Z, Sade and Lauryn Hill among influences. His music draws from afrobeat, hip-hop and soul. His first 2 singles, afrobeat-inspired ‘Tomorrow’ (2010) and disco-tinged ‘Rainbow’ (2011) – both released under Syndik8 Records – met with acclaim and a modest following.

His debut album ‘BlackMagic Version 1.0’ (2011) was well received, and spawned a further single, ‘Foreigner’ featuring Saeon. He left Syndik8 Records shortly after.

BlackMagic released the songs ‘Fantasy’ and ‘Repete’ (2012) leading up to his sophomore, and the latter turned out to be one of the most critically acclaimed songs in the country of his birth. Both songs later featured on his sophomore Version 2.0 (2013).

At the 2013 Headies, BlackMagic won the Best Alternative category for ‘Repete’. ‘Version 2.0’ has produced more singles including ‘Africa’, for which remix, BlackMagic recruited three of Nigeria’s favourite rappers, Reminisce, Vector and Phyno.