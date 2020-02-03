Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to do battle for the signature of Lille forward Victor Osimhen in this summer’s transfer window.

With Quique Setien and Barcelona, it is a necessity to find a long term replacement for Luiz Suarez who is 33years-old and ready to settle for little roles next season while Real Madrid also need to improve their attacking options with Benzema turning 33 by December.

However, the 21-year-old has been in impressive form for his French club during the 2019-20 campaign, scoring 16 times in 32 appearances in all competitions.

According to reports in French newspaper Le10 Sport, both sides contacted the Ligue 1 club during the January transfer window about a potential move for the Nigerian striker.

Their advances for Osimhen were rejected by Christophe Galtier who insisted he needs the services of Oshimen in his team.

However, Lille will be in a strong position when it comes to any potential negotiations as the former Wolfsburg youngster is signed to the Ligue 1 side until the summer of 2024.