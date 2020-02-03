Ansu Fati scored twice against Levante on Sunday to become the youngest player ever to score a brace in league history.

At only 17 years and 94 days old he’s surpassed Juanmi, who in 2010 achieved the feat at 17 years and 115 days whilst playing for Málaga. The Andalusian had taken the milestone from former Barça player, Bojan Krkic, who scored two goals against Valladolid in 2008, at the age of 17 years and 208 days old.

“I’ve always imagined this moment and I’ll try to enjoy it,” FC Barcelona’s website quoted Ansu after the game.

“I want to thank my team-mates and the coach for the opportunity that I have. They’re making things a lot easier for me.”

He went on to praise Leo Messi who gave him the assists; “I want to keep improving and working to help the team the most. I’ve been watching him [Messi] play for years. He’s incredible and sharing the pitch with him is a dream. I’ll always be grateful.”

In total, Fati has already scored five goals in eighteen matches with the first team. Four of them have come in La Liga, against Osasuna, Valencia, and Levante.

When he scored in Pamplona, it made him the youngest Barça player to ever score in the domestic competition (16 years and 304 days old). A few days earlier he’d set another record: becoming the youngest player to make his debut in the league with Barça (16 years and 298 days old). He set the same record in the Champions League, after starting at Borussia Dortmund, aged 16 years and 321 days old.

Two weeks after his goal at Osasuna, he played and scored against Valencia at the Camp Nou, thus becoming the youngest player to start and score at the stadium.

Thanks to his assist to Frenkie de Jong, he also had the honour of being the youngest to score and assist in the same league match (16 years and 318 days). His goal at Inter also made him the youngest goalscorer in Champions League history, at 17 years and 40 days old.