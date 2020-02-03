Senator Ovie Omo-Agege said the lawsuit seeking to sack him from the position of Deputy Senate President on grounds of being convicted in the United States of America was part of 2023 political intrigues.

Speaking on the matter for the first time since the court dismissed the case, Ovie Omo- Agege said the case was calculated to distract the leadership of the National Assembly from cooperating with the Executive arm of government.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, Senator Omo- Agege spoke at the weekend in Abuja when kings, elders and religious leaders from Urhobo Kingdom paid him a solidarity visit.

The statement reads in part: “Recall that last week, Justice Othman Musa of the FCT High Court in Bwari Abuja, had dismissed the suit challenging the eligibility of the Deputy President of the Senate over an alleged conviction in the United States of America.

“The court held that the case against Omo-Agege in the US was merely a non-criminal trial and awarded N1million fine against the claimants, a hitherto unknown Incorporated Trustees of Patriotic Youth Organisation of Nigeria, for wasting the time of the court.

Senator Omo-Agege, however, told the Urhobo leaders that sponsors of mischief and the irritants they used against him miscalculated. He said, “I am not a politician who can be intimidated by anybody; for those enemies at home, they know me very well but I am sure that those who participated, they did so with cover from others outside of the state who really did not know me well.

“If they knew, like the local enemies that I am not easily intimidated, I am very sure they wouldn’t have gone on this fruitless voyage.

“This is not the first time we have been through this; I pray it is the last time. But to the extent they chose not to make it the last time, they also have me to contend with because I don’t suffer fools gladly.

“ For those who don’t know, they will get to know in the not too distant future.

“But having said that, I saw all of it and those behind it as mere irritants who were determined to distract me and the leadership of the National Assembly from the path of cooperation with the Executive arm (of government) to enable us deliver the dividends of democracy as promised to our constituency during the electioneering campaigns.

“I am glad and indebted to the leadership of the Senate and indeed all of my colleagues who saw through this from the very outset and called it what exactly it is: that they were just people who were mischievous, doing permutations with respect to 2023 when no one knows who will be alive tomorrow.

“ In doing this, they factored in a lot of things but one thing I believe they forgot to factor in is the God factor because if you look at our trajectory, on our own, we are not supposed to be where we are.

“The only reason we are here today is that God said we have to be here; we are not here because we are the smartest, the most intelligent, most popular or most powerful. So, we believe that those who are fighting us are fighting God and that is not the kind of battle you want to be involved in because you don’t have the chance of winning that battle.

“Having been vindicated or re-vindicated or revalidated, I have decided to put all of this behind me and move forward – move forward to do the business of the people, the things that will bring joy to our people because there is a reason why they sent me here.”