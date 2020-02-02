By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Sunday, led a congregation on the streets of Lagos to protest the rising level of insecurity in Nigeria.

Adeboye who recently visited a fellow pastor, Oyedepo following the former’s controversy on a U.S visa ban was caught on tape, holding a signpost that read; ”All souls are precious to God”.

The LIVE video captured by correspondents of the Sahara Reporters, showed the pastor leading his congregation from the church’s National Headquarters in Ebute Meta, Lagos State, to Atan Cemetery in Yaba metropolis and back.

Adeboye also led his congregation on prayers for the peace and security of the country, saying, “Lord, have mercy on Nigeria. Let there be peace and security in Nigeria. God sees all things and knows where the terrorists are fighting, we pray that God sends His light to Nigeria and expose the evildoers in the country.

“Every soul is precious to God whether a Christian or a Muslim. Father, we declare no more death of the innocent in Nigeria. After the service, we are all going for a prayer walk. We’ll march according to age. There are some who would march around the church because of their age and there are some who would march with me to Atan cemetery and back.”

Adeboye lamented that some countries now ban Nigerians from coming into their territories as he prayed for the restoration of the nation.

He preached briefly on ‘Songs of Victory’ with text from Psalm 18:1-3 after which he led the congregation on the prayer walk.

Watch the video by clicking HERE