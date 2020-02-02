Movie star and film producer, Uche Jombo has taken to social media to express dissapointment in Nigeria ‘inconsiderate leaders’ following the sudden ban of Okadas and tricycles on major Lagos roads by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.
The Nollywood actress in her reaction described the government as inconsiderate, adding that Lagosians would feel the impact of the ban more on Monday.
She wrote, “Why do we have inconsiderate leaders? Lagosians are going to know the impact of this ban on Monday. And why do dispatch okadas think they are a part of this ban?”
— Uche Jombo Rodriguez (@uchejombo) February 1, 2020
My dear Uche. The SNS is free. Please think. Nigeria is going through alot these days. Infrastructure is falling apart. TThe little available ones are destroy by the Niger, Chad and Sudanese Africans with their Okada with no respect for the country laws. The insecurity has gone bad. Nigeria is going through what i called hell in their land. No government will wait and see until human head are decapitated every day
in broad daylight before actions are taking. Government are city planners . Not for one particular group but for all it citizens. Beside before okada Nigerians knows how to go around their commute. Afterall 80 % of the Nolly wood are either married to foreigner not because they can not find someone they love in Nigeria . But for a better country were law and order works and infrastructure makes dreams works.