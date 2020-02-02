Movie star and film producer, Uche Jombo has taken to social media to express dissapointment in Nigeria ‘inconsiderate leaders’ following the sudden ban of Okadas and tricycles on major Lagos roads by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

The Nollywood actress in her reaction described the government as inconsiderate, adding that Lagosians would feel the impact of the ban more on Monday.

She wrote, “Why do we have inconsiderate leaders? Lagosians are going to know the impact of this ban on Monday. And why do dispatch okadas think they are a part of this ban?”

Why do we have inconsiderate leaders?

Lagosians are going to know the impact of this ban on Monday.

And why do dispatch okadas think they are a part of this ban?#OkadaBan — Uche Jombo Rodriguez (@uchejombo) February 1, 2020