By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Following the recent directive by the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo Olu that motorcycles, tricycles are henceforth banned from riding on highways and bridges, highlighting fifteen local government areas that are forbidden, some Nigerians are however not pleased with the ban.

According to the statistics, the hashtag ”OkadaBan” has so far garnered over 9,000 tweets. Some Nigerians opposed the directive, claiming that an alternative should have been introduced before such a ban.

The Lagos State Government banned Okada and tricycle riders in six Local Governments, nine Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, major highways and bridges in the state. The councils are: Apapa LG, Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Lagos Mainland LG, Yaba LCDA, Surulere LG, Itire-Ikate, LCDA, Coker-Aguda LCDAs, Ikeja LG, Onigbongbo LCDAs, Ojodu LCDAs, Eti-Osa LG, Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, Iru/Victoria Island LCDAs, Lagos Island LG and Lagos Island East LCDA.

According to the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, after a robust assessment of the debate on what has been widely referred to as the Motorcycle (Okada) and Tricycle (Keke) Menace, the Lagos State Government and the State Security Council had decided that the security and safety of lives of Lagosians were paramount.

Here are some of the tweets below;

How do u tell your kids to stop eating rice without providing any other meal for them? Telling them you’re working on getting another meal but they shouldn’t eat till then

Weird right? Yes, exactly like the Lagos #OkadaBan

You don’t scrape sth w/o having an alternative on ground. — Tife🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) February 2, 2020

This #OkadaBan would have made sense if Sanwo Olu can provide a better alternative,I mean how will you take the means of livelihood from people overnight and you think it won’t result in them engaging in illegal things to feed their family? — Omotayo❤️| I sell sneakers👟 (@Omotayo_Visuals) February 2, 2020

"I understand how street traders feel, I once sold street bread" – Seyi Makinde. "Lagos bans Okada, Tricycle riders in 15 LGs/LCDAs" – Jide Sanwo-Olu. That's the difference btw a governor elected and a governor imposed; a manager and a leader. It's a heart matter. #OkadaBan pic.twitter.com/9rasPvTses — 👑 Omo Iya Olobi 👑 (@jhybow_whiskey) February 2, 2020

"@Agegegottalents: The Security Operatives and the enforcer need a proper enlightenment on how to carry on with the arrest. Police Men were seen arresting a dispatcher. I guess this is not part of the plan #OkadaBan? @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/exw98nKm9R — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) February 1, 2020

Pls if you know Mr Governor help me tell him to kuku Ban Wheel Chair too since he decided to make lagos unbearable for everyone #OkadaBan pic.twitter.com/yaCXrPfYUF — Semako’s Palace (@semako_pr) February 2, 2020