Lagos government announces fresh route ban, restrictions against Okada, Keke Marwa

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Following the recent directive by the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo Olu that motorcycles, tricycles are henceforth banned from riding on highways and bridges, highlighting fifteen local government areas that are forbidden, some Nigerians are however not pleased with the ban.

According to the statistics, the hashtag ”OkadaBan” has so far garnered over 9,000 tweets. Some Nigerians opposed the directive, claiming that an alternative should have been introduced before such a ban.

The Lagos State Government banned Okada and tricycle riders in six Local Governments, nine Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, major highways and bridges in the state. The councils are: Apapa LG, Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Lagos Mainland LG, Yaba LCDA, Surulere LG, Itire-Ikate, LCDA, Coker-Aguda LCDAs, Ikeja LG, Onigbongbo LCDAs, Ojodu LCDAs, Eti-Osa LG, Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, Iru/Victoria Island LCDAs, Lagos Island LG and Lagos Island East LCDA.

According to the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, after a robust assessment of the debate on what has been widely referred to as the Motorcycle (Okada) and Tricycle (Keke) Menace, the Lagos State Government and the State Security Council had decided that the security and safety of lives of Lagosians were paramount.

