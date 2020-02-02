Manchester City’s hope of still catching runaway Liverpool is over as Tottenham thrash them 2-0 on Sunday at White Hart Lane.

Steven Bergwijn marked his debut with a superb volley as Tottenham won a bad-tempered Premier League affair with 10-man Manchester City to boost their top-four hopes.

The result lifts Spurs to fifth, four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, while City remain second, 22 points behind leaders Liverpool who can win the title on 21 March when they play Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old’s goal came with Spurs’ first shot on target, after Oleksandr Zinchenko had been dismissed for a second yellow card and City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan had seen a first-half penalty saved by Hugo Lloris.

Son Heung-min’s effort, which deflected off Fernandinho as it flew past City goalkeeper Ederson into the bottom left corner confirmed a valuable victory for the hosts.

According to BBC, Pep Guardiola’s City side had arrived in London chasing their fifth consecutive league win and dominated possession but failed to convert a glut of glorious chances.

Lloris brilliantly flicked a Sergio Aguero effort on to the post and the Argentine was then at the centre of a chaotic few minutes towards the end of the first half, winning a penalty awarded by VAR following Serge Aurier’s clumsy challenge.

Gundogan however, saw his spot-kick – which took four minutes to be given – saved by Spurs keeper Lloris, with VAR then asked to rule on whether the France goalkeeper had fouled City’s Raheem Sterling as both pursued the rebound.