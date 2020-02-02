Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 50th goal for Juventus as he netted twice in the Bianconeri’s 3-0 win over Fiorentina on Sunday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner into the match on 48 strikes for the Turin side, who he joined in the summer of 2018 from Real Madrid.

He gave Juventus the lead five minutes from the break via a penalty and with 10 minutes of the match remaining, he repeated the trick to bring up the landmark figure for the Turin side.

Ronaldo equalled the feat first achieved by David Trezeguet, who got his goals from October to December 2005.

The 34-year-old, meanwhile, began his run in the December 1 fixture against Sassuolo, when he netted in a 2-2 draw. A week later he was on target in a 3-1 loss away to Lazio while further goals against Udinese (two) and Sampdoria followed before the winter break.

He started 2020 with a bang as he grabbed a hat-trick against Cagliari, also getting an assist in that fixture for good measure, before netting against Roma, Parma (two) and in last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Napoli.

While he failed to net in the Supercoppa Italiana loss to Lazio three days before Christmas, he did score a Champions League goal against Bayer Leverkusen during this spell and was also on the scoresheet against Roma in the Coppa Italia on January 22.

He will attempt to keep the remarkable sequence going when Juve travel to face Verona on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, who is also Real Madrid’s record scorer, having netted 450 times in 438 matches for the Santiago Bernabeu giants, has now taken 151 penalties during his career, including shootouts, with his tally standing at 126 converted and 25 missed – a success rate of 83.4 percent, Goal reported.

Reacting to his latest achievement with Juventus, Ronaldo wrote on Twitter: “Good to get back to victories and happy to score again in our stadium! Proud to reach 50 goals with the Bianconeri shirt!”