Rivers government is not leaving anything to chance regarding the novel coronavirus that has continued to spread across the world and Lassa fever which has already claimed hundreds of lives in Nigeria as the State Ministry of Health, in conjunction with the state primary health care management board, has trained over 150 medical doctors across the 23 local government areas and Port-Harcourt medical front line workers on Lassa Fever and Coronavirus Infections in the state.

Speaking shortly after the one day training, the Director, Disease Control Services of the state primary health care management board, Doctor Obed, White said the training became necessary in the aspect of infection prevention and control .

He advised residents to protect themselves by ensuring maximum hygiene in their areas.