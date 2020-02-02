By Taiwo Okanlawon

Adewale Adeleke, Davido’s elder brother, and his fiancée, Kani, held their star-studded white wedding on Sunday, February 2nd, 2020 at Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates.

The lovebirds who got engaged back in July 2019, also had their introduction, which held in Kani’s hometown in Calabar, followed by traditional wedding which held in December 13th, 2019.

The couple’s white wedding which was attended by family, friends and loved ones, was hosted by popular media personality and the host of reality show, Big Brother Nigeria, Ebuka Obi Uchendu.

