By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The wife of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo remembered a failed helicopter crash that almost took the life of her husband and others in Kabba, Kogi state.

Dolapo posted the photo of the crash, giving thanks to God for his mercies. She wrote; ”I remember Lord! 2nd of February,2019. Mo fori bale fun Oluwa, Oba awon Oba, Mo dupe, mo ri aanu gba”. Words that translate to; ”I bow to God, King of Kings, I thank you, I receive mercy”.

According to Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant, Media to the Vice President, there were 12 persons, including the Vice President aboard the ill-fated chopper. Among them was the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Prof. Stephen Ocheni, who is an indigene of Kogi.

There were also senior presidential aides, security officials, and the crew.