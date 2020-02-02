President Muhammadu Buhari says the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) cannot be reversed.

The President who emphasised that the policy has come to stay, said the IPPIS was a move to block the loopholes in public finances, eliminate fraud and retrieve funds.

Federal government had ceased the payment of salaries of lecturers yet to enroll in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

ASUU had then vowed to activate its NO PAY NO WORK policy as soon as the government stopped her members’ salaries.

However, speaking at the 29th convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Technology, Minna in Niger State, Buhari said IPPIS is part of his administration’s efforts to fight corruption.

The President was represented by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ibrahim Isa Pantami.

According to the president, the policy should be appreciated and not opposed.

“The country is currently beset with multifaceted challenges; we are equally adopting a multi-prong approach in order to combat them. Our effort is appreciable and success recorded so far is also encouraging’’.

“Some of the solutions we have adopted may be painstaking but we are resolute and confident that in the end, our country will be a better place for all.

“Just as we are diversifying our economy, tapping into our strings of revenue to revamp our economy, we have also remained resolute in ensuring that we plug the loopholes in public finance so as to eliminate fraud and retrieve funds, which can be used to address challenges such as infrastructural deficit and unemployment.

“It is for this reason that my administration gave a directive that every employee of the Federal Government of Nigeria, including federal universities, must be enrolled in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information system (IPPIS).

“This decision, mindful as its sectoral policy is, is irreversible as any opposition to this directive is an unwelcome tendency towards economic sabotage.”