By Michael Adeshina

The family of Fatai Yusuf, otherwise known as Oko Oloyun, who was killed by yet unknown gunmen along Eruwa-Igbo-Ora Road in Oyo State on Thursday, Jan. 23, has assured investors of the late businessman’s Ponzi scheme, Option C, that there is no cause for alarm.

The family’s spokesman, Akeem Yusuf, younger brother of late Fatai Oko Oloyun told P.M.NEWS at the family’s Lagos home on Saturday after the Fidau prayer for the deceased that investors’ money was safe and would be paid accordingly.

“They should not be worried. They will be refunded”, Akeem assured.

Speaking about circumstances surrounding his brother’s death, Akeem told P.M.News that Fatai had vowed to arrest and prosecute the accountant in charge of the scheme known as “Option C” after fraud was discovered.

” The accountant (a lady) in-charge refused all attempts to audit until the chairman waded into the matter and gave a directive.

” After fraud was discovered, my brother being an open-minded person revealed to one of his staff that he would press charges.

“The staff (also a lady) he told about his plan stopped coming to work four days before his death.

“My brother was in Abeokuta on Thursday when he was informed about the fire incident that happened at the office. Only the “Option C” documents were burnt.

“Why just Option C documents? The stick used to set ablaze the documents was there.

“He left Abeokuta on Thursday afternoon to meet our father who was supervising his hotel project in Otu, Oyo North, but that didn’t happen. He was killed in Igbo-Ora at about 4:30 pm.” He narrated.

Akeem noted that Fatai was with two police escorts who were leading while his vehicle followed.

He, however, debunked the report that police engaged the armed men.

“According to what we could establish, the police didn’t engage them. They concealed them and broke the owner’s seat but he was not sitting there. He was beside the driver.

” The driver ran away on sighting them, but he was not shot and no other person was hurt. We were told Fatai tried to jump on the driver’s seat to drive off and was shot at the back of his head before he could move the car. The bullet was confirmed to be AK 47″

He argued that it was not a Fulani herdsmen attack but an assassination, adding that he had money and phones with him but none of it was touched.

Akeem, however, confirmed that arrests have been made which include the police officers, driver, the lady with him, the accountant and other senior staff.