By Taiwo Okanlawon

Oyo State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Gbenga Fadeyi has reassured the general public that the police would do their best to bring the killers of the Lagos based trado-medical expert, Alhaji Fatai Yusuf, popularly known as Oko Oloyun to justice.

Oko Oloyun was on Thursday, January 23, 2020, shot dead by some yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The trado-medical practitioner was on his way from an outing when his vehicle was attacked along Eruwa-Igbo-Ora Road in the Ibarapa Central area of Oyo State.

Fadeyi, in an interview with PM News at the Police Headquaters, Eleyele, Ibadan also urged the deceased’s family and public to remain calm as the investigation, according to him, is still ongoing and that necessary people will be invited in due course for questioning.

“People should be patient, pressmen should be patient as well. When we are coming out we will surely invite them on the outcome of the investigation. We are not going to issue any release concerning the matter because of the sensitivity of it.

“Those things you hear out there are the opinions of the people but the police will investigate and will surely come out with the real fact because there are many people that will be questioned. I will not say what the people are saying is right or wrong but investigation will finally reveal with time.

“Immediately the incident occurred, investigation commenced. The homicide section of the State CID has been mandated as the Inspector General directed the Commissioner of Police to look into the matter and the real cause of the death, the CP in turn directed the Deputy Commissioner of police to look into the matter. The homicide section is the one that is strategically positioned to look into the matter and at present carrying out their investigation.

“So the main thing is this, once the police commence investigation into any matter, the CP, the PRO and even people conducting the investigation will not say anything until the investigation is concluded. So, as at now I have not gotten any report because they are still on investigation and I know with time if they have gotten something very tangible, they will submit preliminary investigation report to the commissioner of police,” he added.

Fadeyi further called on people to support and encourage the police in doing their work to make the society a better place for all.

“We will continue to carry out our constitutional responsibilities such as protection of lives and properties, detection of crimes, apprehension of offenders and sometimes we do even carry out performance of military duties depending on the situation.

“I was in radio station for an interview and a caller made a very demoralizing and discouraging comment saying police are just figure heads. For someone to utter that reckless statement, people should not make such reckless statement because they have one bad experience, we have our excesses and we are always looking into it. Police in Oyo state alone are more than three thousand, definitely people should not expect complete perfection.

“We will continue to lecture them and teach them from time to time and we will continue to punish those that err at the end of the day so that they will serve as deterrent to others,” he vowed.

Speaking about security measure on Nigerian roads and collaborations with local securities, Fadeyi said the police have always been collaborating with the local securities as well as getting useful information from them.

“We were at that axis (Ibarapa) up to six times last year, reviewing security architecture in the place because it was den of hoodlums and kidnappers. Even the commissioner of police was on ground, moving from one place to another, going into the bush for on spot assessments and we checked through to place right security measure, not that you will be here and somebody will be telling you what is happening there.

“Our own commissioner of police always goes for on the spot assessment, immediately he got the wind of the attack on Oko Oloyun, we left here 6:30pm and we returned to Ibadan 2:00am to see where the attack had taken place, to review security architecture in the place because we actually worked so much in that axis last year but it was unfortunate.

“We also have collaboration with vigilantes especially in that axis, there is no time we will have meeting here that we don’t invite them, the hunters also, there is a collaboration between us because it is a joint effort, we work together and they assist in giving us credible information from time to time and the commissioner of police appreciates their efforts.

“One of them lost his life in one of our anti-kidnapping missions and the commissioner of police went to the place to commiserate with his family and at the same time extended his hands of fellowship to them to make them know that he enjoys their collaborations,” he concluded.