Model Jourdan Dunn revealed her engagement on Saturday, February 1, sharing a photo on Instagram of her stunning diamond ring. And she is so palpably happy about it.

“Jourdan Dunn Hamilton ……. has a nice ring to it!” the 29-year-old captioned the post that showed her covering her eyes with one hand while flashing her new bling as her fiancé held her hand.

She also shared a video on her Instagram Stories of a bouquet of flowers as “Happy” by Ashanti played in the background. “I’m so happy, baby. I’m so happy that I fell in love,” Ashanti sang. “I thank God, He sent you from above.”

Dunn hasn’t revealed the identity of her future husband, but fans speculate she’s engaged to rapper Dion “Sincere” Hamilton. She posted a photo of herself with a man who appeared to be Hamilton and her son, Riley, on New Year’s Day while on vacation in Jamaica.

“2009 my son entered my life, 2019 my life partner entered my life, stepping into 2020 with both by my side is priceless,” she captioned the photo that had her beau’s face obscured with a heart. In a second post, she showed off her ring while poking out her tongue. “Issa fiancé,” Dunn wrote.

According to Us Magazine, London born Dunn previously dated fellow model Younes Bendjima from 2015 to 2016 before he moved on with Kourtney Kardashian. She was also linked to British soccer player Daniel Sturridge from 2013 to 2014 and dated Jordan Cummings for five years. She and Cummings welcomed Riley in December 2009, when Dunn was 19.