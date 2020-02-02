Sudesh Amman, the knife-terrorist shot dead by London police on Sunday after stabbing two persons in Streatham was freed from jail a few days ago, after serving just half of his three-year prison term for terror offences.

Amman, who was 19, and from Harrow was convicted and jailed in December 2018 for 13 terror offences.

According to reports, he fantasised about carrying out a terror attack with a blade or with acid while riding a moped and also shared Al Qaeda propaganda on a WhatsApp group used by his family.

Today, while being under active police surveillance, he launched a horrific knife rampage, while wearing a fake suicide vest.

Armed police shot Amman after he grabbed a knife from a shop and stabbed a man and a woman during his attack in south London.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government would announce further plans for ‘fundamental changes to the system for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offences’ on Monday, reported Mail Online.