Armed police officers in London have shot dead a knife-terrorist who stabbed several persons in Streatham.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: ‘A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed.

‘The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.’

Onlookers have reported the ‘man was shot dead’ by armed police while he walked out of an Iceland supermarket.

Video from the scene shows police and paramedics attending while a helicopter circles overhead.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: ‘We have a number of resources attending an incident in #Streatham High Road, more information to follow.’

According to metro.co.uk, police had warned people to stay away from the area.

One shocked local resident, a man in his 20s, said: ‘A bloke with a knife stabbed somebody outside the White Lion pub, and then the police shot the knifeman.

‘It all happened so quickly; I can’t believe it.’