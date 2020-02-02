Vishva Hindu Mahasabha President Ranjit Bachchan was shot dead early morning on Sunday while he was taking a stroll in Lucknow’s Hazratganj Area, India.

According to India Today, Bachchan was shot in the head while taking a stroll near the CDRI building in Lucknow’s Hazratganj early Sunday morning by assailants who rode on a bike.

During the incident, Bachchan’s brother also reportedly suffered bullet injuries and has been rushed to the trauma centre.

Ranjit Bachchan was a resident of Gorakhpur.

The early morning shootout is said to have caused serious tension in the Uttar Pradesh capital’s central area.

The news medium quoted Dinesh Singh, DCP Central Lucknow, as saying “The body has been identified as of Ranjit Bachchan, who had gone out on morning walk when some unknown assailants shot him. A police team has been formed and further investigation is being carried out.”

Before his association with the Mahasabha, Ranjit Bachchan, the newspaper reported, was a Samajwadi Party member and was often spotted with former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

The Samajwadi Party is said to have been very critical of Yogi Adityanath government over the law and order situation in the state and has demanded immediate resignation of the government.