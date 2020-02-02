Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Sunday said that the country will temporarily stop flights to and from mainland China starting Wednesday and bar visitors who have been in China for 14 days from entering or transiting in the Southeast Asian country.

The government will stop a policy to give free visas to Chinese nationals and also stop issuing visas on arrival for those who live in mainland China, she said, asking Indonesians not to travel to China amid the coronavirus epidemic.