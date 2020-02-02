Popular media personality and the host of reality show, Big Brother Nigeria, Ebuka Obi Uchendu has expressed fear after landing in Dubai, venue of the much-talked-about wedding between Adewale Adeleke, brother of Davido and Kani.

The media personality’s fear was borne out of seeing people wearing protective nose-mask in the Middle East country following the coronavirus epidemic which has also been reported in the Middle East Country.

Taking to his Insta Story shortly after seeing people wearing nose-mask in the country, the media personality wrote: “These face masks are scaring me.”