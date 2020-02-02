President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his good wishes to President Xi Jinping and citizens of the People’s Republic of China as novel coronavirus has created a huge health challenge, with infections and deaths soaring.

Buhari described the season a trying time for China.

“China’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus have been exemplary, as well as the country’s collaboration with international agencies and other countries on the matter”, Buhari said.

“China has been exceptionally supportive of Nigeria and Africa, and even more so in recent years; therefore, it is important to let China know that Nigeria and her citizens are also standing by them during this outbreak. With all the efforts being put in, we know that it is only a matter of time before this nightmare passes”, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said..

President Buhari uses this opportunity to thank Nigerians for their hospitality towards the Chinese nationals in our midst, and for not letting the coronavirus outbreak create any disturbance or disrupt the peaceful coexistence between us and them.

Since emerging out of Wuhan, Hubei district in China, late last year, the coronavirus has infected nearly 14,500 people across China and reached 24 countries. Over 300 people have died mainly in China, with one death recorded in the Philippines.

Most of the infections overseas have been in people who had travelled from Wuhan, an industrial hub of 11 million people, or surrounding areas of Hubei province.