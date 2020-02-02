Ace comedian Josh Alfred popularly known as Josh2funny and Madam Felicia is set to host his first comedy show dubbed ‘All of Me’ at Eko hotel today, the 2nd of February 2020 by 6pm.

The show will be featuring lots of comedians such as, Lasisi Elenu, Charles Okocha, Nedu,Kenny Blaq, Destalker, Akpororo, Ajebo, funnybone and many more.

The show will also welcome appearances from raves from Old and new Skool in the entertainment industry.

Tickets are sold for, 5k Regular, 10k vip, 1 million Table, 2 million premium.

Tickets are available at www.ariiyatickets.com, www.nairabox.com and all Ebano supermarket, Tickets will also be sold at the venue.

Josh2funny is among the best Nigerian comedians, who is really taking the leading role when it comes to the cross-dressing comedy.

Josh who is also a singer and actor. He was a guest actor on the sitcom My Flatmates.