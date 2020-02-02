President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Anambra State over the death of former Vice Chairman of National Democratic Coalition and prolific writer, Dr Arthur Agwuncha Nwankwo, who died on Saturday.

The author, publisher and political activist died at University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Enugu. He was aged 78.

In the condolence message, Buhari said the labour and sacrifices of the nationalist will always be remembered by posterity.

The President commiserated with the family, friends, professional and political associates of Dr Nwankwo, urging them to find solace in the contributions of the writer to national and global development by consistently pursuing and projecting values of peace, unity and love.

President Buhari affirmed that the late writer’s bridge building efforts, such as supporting the famous Handshake Across the Niger, and carefully picking the themes of his many publications to reflect national unity, while advocating for a collective vision, had served the purpose.

The President believed Dr Nwankwo’s investments in humanity will endure, especially standing for democracy and development at great risks, and working hard to ensure that the pivotal institutions are strengthened and sustained.