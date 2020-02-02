Less than 13 days to handover to new governor in Bayelsa State, the Deputy Governor, Retired Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah has raised an alarm over looting of government property by unknown persons in his guest house.

A press statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Ebi Evinson, on Saturday read: “It has come to the attention of the Office of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State that recently, some yet to be identified persons looted property, including, a generator, electronic equipment, furniture, Air Conditioners and other sundry items in the Deputy Governor’s Guest House in Government House, Yenagoa.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Office of the Deputy Governor wishes to categorically state that he has not directed anybody to remove anything from the Deputy Governor’s Guest House.

“As a matter of fact, following the crises in Brass Local Government Area sometime last year, the Deputy Governor voluntarily offered part of the facility for use by the Chairman of Brass Local Government Council, Hon. Victor Isaiah, who is still occupying the place.

“It is also pertinent to state that Government House Security should up its game by apprehending the culprits who looted the Guest House at this last hour of the Restoration Administration.

The statement further said “Finally, we also wish to state that for this unfortunate incident to occur at the twilight of his service to Bayelsans, it is a calculated attempt to tarnish the good image and reputation of the Deputy Governor, Retired Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah which he has painstakingly laboured to maintain while in office.