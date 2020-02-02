Senator Shehu Sani has commended General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over his demonstration against killings and the rising spate of insecurity in Nigeria.

Adeboye had on Sunday morning led his congregation in a walk to express his dissatisfaction with the level of insecurity in the country.

Reacting to the protest, Shehu Sani said Adeboye had finally disembarked from the fence of caution and neutrality.

“Pastor Adeboye finally disembarking from the fence of caution, moderation, and neutrality and leading a match against insecurity is commendable.

“Protest gives wings and wheels to Prayers,” Shehu Sani wrote on Twitter.