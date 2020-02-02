Four persons are feared drowned after their car plunged into a canal in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh Sunday morning.

Police confirmed that the car with six people on-board fell into a canal in Ghaziabad, in the outskirts of Delhi, the capital city of India with only two of the occupants managing to swim to safety.

The six occupants of the ill-fated car, including two female students of Uttaranchal University, were said to be on their way from Dehradun (Uttarakhand) to Mathura for a holiday.

“Early today in an accident, the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into the canal. Two of the survivors managed to swim up to the bank but four others are missing”, Xinhua quoted a police official.

Police said they had rushed to the spot along with disaster response force personnel, who were carrying out searches for the missing in the canal, but that they were yet to trace them.

Police’s preliminary investigations suggest the car was being driven at a high speed, after which it hit the roadside divider and then plunged into the canal.

According to the news medium, deadly road accidents are common in India often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving, citing official report which indicates an average of 400 deaths daily in India due to road accidents.