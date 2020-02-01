Beautiful Chief Executive Officer of Miwa Signature Palace, Akinola Oluwatomiwa Balqees, known simply as Miwa has opened up on why she decided to go into the aphrodisiac business, a business many women would consider unpopular and unworthy of a woman.

But for the lady engineer turned sex expert, Miwa has a valid reason for toeing the line she had chosen for herself.

“Growing up in a troubled home is not an experience that is pleasing. The atmosphere was not encouraging. I never enjoyed the real happy family thing as my parents were always grumpy around each other. 13 years after their marriage, they parted ways.

“My mum tried being the father and the mother, but nothing could be compared to the perfect family I saw in school during the “end of year” party or “graduation”. I had a vision to mend broken homes being that sexual satisfaction is an important aspect of marriage and the major reason for most broken homes. I decided to do more research on Kayanmata and got supplies. Every year, we get better suppliers with more effective products,” she said

Miwa just didn’t stumble on the idea to bring happiness to relationships and marriages, she was a victim as a child and doesn’t want any other woman to be a victim. She found the answer when she learnt about Kayanmata and she took a full plunge into finding out how it could benefit mankind.

“Kayanmata is a Hausa word, meaning ‘Women’s things’. They are herbs used to enhance sexual pleasure. Kayanmata is the same as aphrodisiac, anything that is used to stimulate sexual pleasure. I’m called the Kayanmata Goddess because my products speak for itself and people value my knowledge. I understand what I do and above all, I have a pretty face.

“Most of my products are of international standard, the ones locally produced are acquired directly from the source. I have the best suppliers. My bestseller is TFK powder, it’s an addictive Sweetener that benefits both partners. Adodun soap is a native soap from Ikare in Ondo state, its for sweetening, bonding and tightening,” she said.

And as many may think of aphrodisiac as something obscene and indecent, the Kayanmata Goddess, as she’s called believes she’s on a mission to save marriages and affirmed nothing would have stopped her from pursuing her dream even if the challenges are as damning as they were when she was starting out.

“I tell people it’s a calling. Not everyone has the balls to go into aphrodisiac business. Abroad, it’s a norm, but in Nigeria, you are tagged a prostitute. I started selling aphrodisiac in my 2nd year in the university, I was shy when people got to know. I was tagged the “juju seller” and I would cry myself to bed.

“I skipped a whole semester, I had to rebrand my life and develop a thick skin. It’s not for the weak, It was challenging, it was only reviews from customers that encouraged me. We conquered anyways. The business is wide and I’m still learning but yet the best in the game,” she added.

Akinola Oluwatomiwa Balqees is a native of Ikare, Ondo State. She started her business in 2014 with skin care products. She ventured into aphrodisiac majorly in 2016. Miwa is known for her major impact in women’s sexual lives.