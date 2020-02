Nigerian musician, producer, performer and dancer Augustine Miles Kelechi popularly known by his stage name Tekno, joins forces with heavyweight music producer, Masterkraft on his latest track entitled “Beh Beh.”

“Beh Beh” is another slang for “Baby,” it comes after Cartel Music boss, Tekno’s collaboration on “Ova,” led by ace music producer and sound engineer, Selebobo.