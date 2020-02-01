Liverpool have demolished Southampton 4-0 at Anfield to remain unbeaten in 25 games and opened 22 points lead at the top.

With the incredible result, Liverpool have equalled Manchester City’s record of 20 consecutive wins at home in the Premier League.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the opener just after half time – his second goal in as many league matches – when he drilled the ball low into the bottom corner.

Reds’ skipper Jordan Henderson made it 2-0 on the hour mark with a calm finish after being set up by Roberto Firmino.

Henderson then played in Mohamed Salah for Liverpool’s third and the Egypt forward added a fourth from close range in the last minute.

Danny Ings went close for the visitors in the first half while Shane Long was also denied by Liverpool keeper Alisson.

BBC reports that the victory extends Liverpool’s unbeaten run in the league to 42 games and they sit 22 points clear at the top of the table, with second-placed Manchester City not playing until Sunday.

It was Southampton’s first away defeat in five games and they fall to 11th place.