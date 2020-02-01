Runtown – Body Riddim ft. Darkovibes , Bella Shmurda

Nigerian International Badman Killa Runtown serves a new street vibe in his latest Single titled Body Riddim, featuring Ghanaian Born Superstar Darkovibes and fast-rising Afrobeats artist Bella Shmurda.

Body Riddim is an Afro-pop tune that describes and expresses the physical attraction Runtown Feels for his love interest. It’s a whole new vibe with an experimental flow and perfect blend of Afro-pop and highlife.

Body Riddim is also available on Youtube Music, Apple Music, Itunes, Spotify, Tidal, Boomplay Music, UduX, Audiomack, and worldwide stores.

