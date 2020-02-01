The House of Representatives has directed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to do everything within its powers to ensure that the Super Eagles of Nigeria qualify for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The House Committee on Sports gave this directive during a meeting with the NFF at the National Assembly in Abuja.

According to the Chairman of House Committee on Sports, Olumide Osoba, Nigerians will not forgive the federation if Super Eagles fail to qualify for the world cup.

“You must ensure Super Eagles qualify for the world cup in Qatar 2022 because that is what Nigerians expect from you. Nigerians will not forgive you if we fail to qualify for the world cup,” he said.

”We shall give you all the necessary support to ensure that our flag is hoisted in Qatar as one of the countries that qualified, but you must be transparent and show accountability in all you do so that we have a good working relationship.

“To this end I want you to make available to the committee your monthly account details for the purpose of transparency and accountability. It became necessary to request the account details in order to enable Nigerians know that the House is committed to ensuring accountability in sports administration in Nigeria.”

Reacting to the development, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick revealed the achievement of his team so far.

Pinnick assured the House of Representatives that Nigeria’s football governing body would be financially transparent with the lawmakers while assuring that NFF would continue to work closely with the House to ensure the Nation qualifies for the 2022 World Cup.