By Michael Adeshina

Yusuf Jamiu, the immediate younger brother of popular Lagos-based trado-medical expert, Fatai Yusuf, otherwise known as Oko Oloyun, has broken the silence and revealed all that he knew about him.

He spoke with our reporter on the sideline of the Fidau prayer held in Lagos to honour Oko Oloyun on Saturday.

The deceased’s brother went on to describe him as a man who was slow to anger and forgave easily.

He said: “I know him very well, I am his immediate younger brother, he was not the type who engaged in trouble. Once you got him angry, he got over it before thirty minutes.”

Jamiu also said there was currently no plan on who to takeover the leadership of Dafayus International, Oko Oloyun’s business.

When asked on succession plan, he said: “that’s a very big question. No plan for that at the moment.”

On where he thought the attack could have come from and what he expected from the police, he said he was not the type who engaged in trouble, saying “so for me, I can’t pinpoint where the attack could have come from. It must have been from people who hate his good deeds but I believe death happened because it’s meant to happen, but we certainly didn’t like the timing, it came so soon and too early.”

When asked when Oko Oloyun’s company would be back on track, Jamiu said: “If it was up to the deceased, the company would be running by now, he was a hardworking man, he worked on his wedding day, he worked on Christmas, New Year, but due to the circumstance of his death, we can’t rush it. But we will start soon, I can assure you.”

On Investors’ fear, he said Oko Oloyun set up the business with the right aim to enrich people and that since he did not destroy that legacy, the family would ensure they kept up with it and ensure everything went on as planned.

However, PM News observed that the event held at FIJK Event Centre at Hotel Bus stop went well without any trouble from the investors who had vowed to storm the venue to demand their money.

Some of the investors were on ground but everything went well under heavy security.