Justice J. K. Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Friday, January 31, 2020 convicted and sentenced Olaniyi Oluwasayo Oladele to 12 years in prison for illegal dealing in petroleum products without appropriate licence.

The offence is contrary to Section 1 (17) (a) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17 of the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) Act 2007 and punishable under Section 1 (18) (a) (i) of the same Act.

The convict was prosecuted alongside Sule Ezra and MV Idoma River by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal office on a three-count charge to which he pleaded guilty.

He got seven years on count two and five on count three, which run concurrently.

The second defendant, Sule Ezra was discharged and acquitted, while the third, M.V Idoma River 101 was ordered to be forfeited to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Omotosho, however, has an option of fine of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira).