Fuji artiste Abass Akande Obesere has opened the year with a new single that he titles ‘Skoro’.

The danceable song is produced by Glorious Beatz, with mixing and mastering credits going to EQ-Mix.

Widely known as Omo Rapala or Papa Tosibe, the 55 year-old Ibadan native came into the limelight through his songs which touch on issues considered as taboo in the conservative Yoruba community and followed the paths of other successful musicians such as Sikiru Ayinde Barrister and Wasiu Ayinde, a.k.a KWAM 1.

Following popular and widely accepted song titles over the past decade such as the 2010 released number titled “Asakasa Pt. 1” and the 2015 released number titled “Jaforie,” Obesere gave fans and music pundits a hit in 2019 titled “American Faaji,” taken off his album, “The Hits Vol. 1”.

The Fuji act isn’t slowing down as he opens his 2020 musical campaign with the release of the Glorious Beatz produced number titled “Skoro,”

Listen to the song: https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Obesere-Skoro-prod.-by-Glorious-Beatz.mp3