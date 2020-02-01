An officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree in Ikeja area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The deceased, whose name was given as Tope Akinde reportedly hanged himself few metres away from Adebola House on Opebi area of Ikeja.His lifeless body was discovered dangling on a tree which attracted several residents to raise the alarm.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Lagos, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the incident said a female LASTMA official informed the command of the incident, adding that Akinde’s elder brother claimed that he had been suffering from mental instability for a while.

“On Saturday, February 1, 2020, around 10:57am, a female LASTMA official, Yetunde Olajabu, came to the police station and reported that she received a phone call from an unknown person that one man hanged himself on a mango tree at Opebi and was later identified to be Tope Akinde, a staff of LASTMA.

“His corpse has been deposited at IDH Hospital, Yaba mortuary by the Lagos State Ambulance Service. Information at our disposal from the deceased’s elder brother reveals that the late Tope Akinde had a mental problem which the family had been managing before his death,” Bala said.