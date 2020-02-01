Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister has again attacked Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, describing him as the biggest liar in the history of Nigerian politics.

Fani-Kayode was reacting to the interview Mohammed had with Tim Sebastian, moderator of TV programme: “Conflict Zone.”

Mohammed, who was simply on the hot seat tried to defend President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the area of human rights, free press, insurgents, among others.

But Fani-Kayode accused Mohammed of lying about the situation in the nation.

“Lai Mohammed is the biggest LIAR in the history of Nigerian politics and he should have thought twice before attempting to go toe to toe with Tim Sebastian (of Hardtalk fame) who, in my view is the toughest, most incisive, most insightful and most brilliant television interviewer of his generation.

“Tim, as usual, had done his research very well and he took the liar to the cleaners and had him stammering like a kindergarten student.

“Next time, Lai will remain in his very low league and not attempt to cross swords on international television with a well-informed and thoroughly professional journalist with over 50 experience, who knows his onions and who cannot be easily lied to or intimidated,” he said.