The Lagos State Government says is set to unveil eight new boats and mobile application, toward enhancing water transportation in the state.

The Managing Director, Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY), Mr Abdoulbaq Ladi-Balogun, made this known in Ikeja on Saturday at a news conference on the commercial launch of operations of LAGFERRY.

Ladi-Balogun said that the eight new boats and the mobile app would be officially unveiled on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

According to him, water transportation is an integral component to the development of the Lagos multi-modal transport system.

He said that there was no doubt that the waterways would offer further solution to persistent gridlock on the roads and the ever-growing transport demand in the state.

The managing director said that it was in this vision that the state government approved and procured eight units of additional ferries to the already-existing six units.

According to him, the eight new boats bring the total of boats to be deployed for commercial operations to 14.

”These boats are in the following capacities of 60Pax Capacity 3units, 50pax Capacity 2units, 40pax Capacity 3units, 30Pax Capacity 4units and 25Pax Capacity 2units.

”With our global water transportation licence, LAGFERRY will operate on all the waterways routes in Lagos State, although, in gradual phases according to the available capacity.

”We plan to deploy all our 14 available ferries to cover the three senatorial zones immediately on the date of our commercial operations launch.

”We will subsequently procure and deployed more ferries to other viable routes before the second quarter of the year 2020,” Ladi-Balogun said.

He said that the six routes on which commercial operation was about to begin on a full scale included Ipakodo Terminal, Ikorodu to Five Cowries Terminal, Falomo Ikoyi; Ipakodo Terminal, Ikorodu to Ebute Ero Jetty-Elegbata–Lagos Island, then to Marina Terminal CMS.

According to him, the routes are also from Five Cowries Terminal, Falomo Ikoyi to Badore Terminal, Ajah-Eti in Osa Local Government; Ebute Ero Jetty, Ojo Local Government to Ijegun Egba Terminal, Oriade LCDA, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government to Marina Terminal, CMS.

Others are from Mile 2 Terminal, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government to Liverpool Jetty, Apapa to Marina Terminal CMS; the route from Badore Terminal, Ajah in Eti-Osa Local Government to Ijede Jetty, Ikorodu.

He said that it was LASFERRY’s goal as a major stakeholder in the sector, to develop more of the routes on the waterways.

The managing director said that the agency would ensure provision of more modern ferry boats that came along with technology, aesthetics, speed, comfort and confidence in the use of the water transportation.

”We are also working in hand with the private sectors, local and international ferries’ builders with the support of the governor, to acquire more ferries to cover all 40 waterways routes before the end of the year 2020.

”We have developed a LAGFERRY operations app, which will also be launched by Mr Governor on Feb. 4, to operate a scheduled water transportation services with online/offline ticket bookings.

”LAGFERRY is determined to deliver on its mandate through an effective and real-time service delivery driven by technology to the good people and business of Lagos. At LAGFERRY, we are set to safely sail Lagos,” he said.