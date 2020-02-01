Three of the four abducted students of The Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna, have been released.

Rev. Fr. Joel Usman, Registrar of the Seminary, who announced their release in a brief statement on Friday in Kaduna, however, said one student is still at large.

“One is still at large. We thank you our brothers and sisters for your prayers in our travails.

“Kindly continue to pray for the remaining one and all those who are still in the hands of kidnappers,” Usman said.

The Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, also confirmed the release of the students, adding that one of the victims is still in captivity.

The students were abducted on 9 January from their hostel by gunmen dressed in military uniform.

The abducted students were identified by a leading Catholic charity, Aid to the Church In Need as Pius Kanwai, 19, Peter Umenukor, 23, Stephen Amos, 23, and 18-year-old Michael Nnadi.

Rev. Fr. Joel Usman did not indicate who out of the four is still being held captive and who have been released.