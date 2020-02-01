Award-winning Songwriter and singer Isabella Melodies is working on new projects in 2020, the first of which is the release of the official video to her much-anticipated Spirit-filled single, Hallel.

The song was originally released in audio format in 2017 as the fourth track in Isabella’s 8th studio album, A New Beginning, and is now perfectly complimented by a brand new scenic and classy video directed by Justice DH Films (@justicedhfilms). Song produced by Niyi P (@iam_niyi_p)