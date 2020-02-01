Popular Actress, Nkechi Blessing, has said despite the negative comments she got on social media, because she flaunts her American-based boyfriend, she wouldn’t take her relationship off the Internet.

The actress had posted a picture of her boyfriend, Yemi, on her Instagram page and a follower had commented that he would soon leave her after he was tired of her.

However, Blessing has said she wasn’t bothered. She said, “A relationship that is destined to crash will crash even if one keeps it off social media. Why is everyone acting like this is the first time I would be in a relationship. What of all the ones (relationships) that did not make it to Instagram? Am I married now? The most important thing is how we relate outside social media.”

She also spoke about the attraction between her and her America-based boyfriend, the actress said, “Apart from his looks which is making people think that he is irresponsible and a playboy, he is the sweetest man any woman could ever ask for. Yemi is God-fearing, caring and above all very supportive. The God-fearing part of him is because his father is a pastor.”

Blessing also disclosed that though she would be getting married this year, she wouldn’t be relocating to the US where her lover is based.

She added, “As regards marriage, of course it will happen this year and plans are ongoing already. However, relocating is not in my plans because I still have a vibrant career in Nigeria.”

And on losing fans, she said she wasn’t bothered about losing male fans if she got married.

She added, “So, I should not get married because of male fans? They should keep their fans.”

And about regretting supporting social media personality, Mompha, when he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

She said, “I don’t regret any support I show to anyone, no matter the level of abuse it brings. People don’t know my relationship with Mompha outside Instagram, so I don’t even care.”