Independent Entertainment front liner, Faze comes through with a new single and video entitled “Lovina.”
“Lovina” is his first official single for 2020, The song comes after the release of his previous record “Chakam”, released in May 2019.
Saturday, February 1, 2020 11:56 am | Entertainment | 0 Comment(s)
