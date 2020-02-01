Former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock says he is not convinced that Manchester United’s loan move for Odion Ighalo would be a good move for the club, describing it as an act of “desperation”.

Manchester United signed the former Watford striker and Nigerian international, Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua on loan until the end of the season in a deal that contains no option to buy.

Ighalo, who is still in China but is expected to fly to the UK in the next few days, scored 39 goals in 99 matches for Watford between 2014 and 2017.

Ighalo was brought in as a replacement for the injured Marcus Rashford.

But Warnock who took Cardiff from the Championship to the Premier League in 2018, is not convinced it would be a good move for the club.

“I am not sure if it’s the right one, if I’m honest – not for Man Utd,” Warnock told Sky Sports.

“I just think it is too up in the air. I don’t think he has been that consistent and I don’t think he is the right type of player.

“I think they have gone for the younger element at the minute and I don’t understand why they didn’t go for a Danny Ings, somebody like Danny Ings. He’s 27-years of age, English and similar to a Rashford-type of player.

“I think it is a little bit in desperation. But I think the Josh King thing was a bit of a last-minute thought.

“But I think Josh King would have been better than this for the way that they are building.”

Though United have endured their fair share of troubles of late, Warnock has paid credit to the way they are trying to rebuild the squad.

The former Sheffield United and Crystal Palace added: “I think it is the right way that they are building with Wan-Bissaka and James – people like that. That is the way forward.

“They are so far behind Man City and Liverpool….I think they have got to bring the youngsters back in and almost bring a Busby Babes team back into the squad and get the fans behind them that way.”