Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage, has set tongues wagging again as she shared sultry swimsuit poolside photos of herself on Friday.

The pop singer, born in Isale Eko, rocked a two-piece Fendi bikini to give her haters a show.

“No one watches you more than your haters, make sure you give them a show,” Tiwa captioned one of the pictures.

Reacting to the comment by Tiwa, Nigerian record producer and founder of Mavins Record Don Jazzy said: “Me I’m watching this show.”

Another singer known as Praiz added: “We want a female President. Tiwa for president.”

“Epitome of Beauty,” Slimcase wrote.

The two pictures shared by Tiwa also known as Mama Jam Jam, gathered over 277,721 likes in three hours.