Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage, has set tongues wagging again as she shared sultry swimsuit poolside photos of herself on Friday.
The pop singer, born in Isale Eko, rocked a two-piece Fendi bikini to give her haters a show.
“No one watches you more than your haters, make sure you give them a show,” Tiwa captioned one of the pictures.
Reacting to the comment by Tiwa, Nigerian record producer and founder of Mavins Record Don Jazzy said: “Me I’m watching this show.”
Another singer known as Praiz added: “We want a female President. Tiwa for president.”
“Epitome of Beauty,” Slimcase wrote.
The two pictures shared by Tiwa also known as Mama Jam Jam, gathered over 277,721 likes in three hours.
Home girl, you are so beautiful. This is no le gbe gbe, ele yi po ju.