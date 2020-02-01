Benson Idonije, former manager to Afroabeat legend, Fela Anikulapo and Burna Boy’s grandfather has said Burna Boy’s Grammy Awards loss, was not the end of the road for the Afropop sensation.

‘Ye’ crooner lost the coveted ‘Best World Music Album’ award to the Award-winning Beninese singer, Angélique Kidjo, whose Celia was adjudged the winner over African Giant and three others. The 59-year-old Kidjo saluted Burna Boy for changing Africa and graciously dedicated the award to him.

African Giant is the fourth studio album by Burna Boy, which was released on July 26, 2019, by Spaceship Entertainment, Bad Habit, Atlantic Records and Warner Music. The album is a mixture of Afro-fusion, Afrobeat, dancehall, pop, and hip hop.

In an interview with Punch, Idonije said Burna Boy’s nomination had given him a global recognition giving him a chance to win the award in future.

In his words, “I was very optimistic and hopeful that he would win but all the same, Burna Boy has not lost anything. He was nominated and recognised, so there’s still another chance and it’s possible that by next year, he would get it. This is only the beginning; I don’t feel bad because God’s time is the best.

“Angélique Kidjo, who won the award, dedicated it to Burna Boy, so it’s an admission that he deserved it. I’m happy about that,” he added.

Idonije also said that he agreed with Naomi Campbell’s assertion that ‘Afrobeats Artist of the Year’ and other subcategories should be created in the future.

“I agree that Afrobeats category should be created. It will open up a window for the new generation of Afrobeats musicians,” Idonije said.

Idonije also reacted to claims that if Burna Boy had won the Grammy Award, it would have made him pompous, saying he does not agree to the quueer way of thinking.

“Burna Boy is not someone like that. He never rests on his oars and if you listen to his music, you would notice that he is always reaching new levels of creativity. He is always restless. He never thinks that he has done his best. He has always been striving for new things, so he’s not the type of person who would allow fame or success get into his head.”