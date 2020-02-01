Angelique Kidjo, the multiple Grammy Award winner has posted an adorable photograph beaming in smiles as she cuddles Nigeria’s Burna Boy.

The photograph was taken in Hollywood, Los Angeles according to the dateline.

The Beninese singer captioned the photo: “The future is One Africa”, along with the flags of Benin Republic and Nigeria.

Burna Boy also posted another photo with the African icon on his Burnaboy World, his official account on Instagram. This time, the photo shows an obviously ‘shy’ Burna, with his mum, Bose Ogulu and Angelique Kidjo, laughing heartily for the camera.

Angelique Kidjo had dedicated her 4th Grammy award clinched on 26 January in the World Music Category to Burna Boy who was also nominated.