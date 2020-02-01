Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has unveiled clothing line for the 2020 para powerlifting world cup holding in Abuja.

The event held at the State House, Abuja on Thursday, January 30.

The clothing line, according to a press release signed by her Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Aliyu Abdullahi, is meant to kit the Nigerian contingent including players and officials.

She reportedly commended the effort of the Main and Local Organizing Committees as well as the sponsors of the games and expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness for the games billed to hold between 4th and 8th February, 2020 at the International Conference Center, Abuja, urging for more concerted action from all relevant stakeholders.

The release quoted Dr. Bello Maigari, Executive Secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund, Sponsors of the clothing line, as saying the para powerlifting athletes have taken giant strides on behalf of Nigeria and won laurels, therefore making the effort of attracting the hosting rights to Nigeria commendable and worthy of support.

Maigari was also said to have emphasized that the Fund accepted to Kit them with the right apparel so that Nigeria would stand tall before other nations participating in the competition.

He thanked Mrs. Buhari for being the grand patron and brand ambassador of the Team Nigerian Para Powerlifting and concluded that all Nigerians must ensure success of the competition.

President of the Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation, Mrs. Queen Uboh, according to the release, had earlier briefed Mrs. Buhari on preparation for the event and said unveiling of the clothing line was part of the activities preceding commencement of the games.

Highlight of the event was the unveiling conducted by Mrs. Buhari, supported by Dr. Maigari and Mrs. Uboh.